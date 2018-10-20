Black College Loses Lawsuit to Preserve Accreditation

By South Florida Times

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A historically black college in Georgia has lost a lawsuit seeking to preserve its regional accreditation.

A federal judge ruled for the accrediting body on Friday in a lawsuit by Paine College.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools tells local news outlets that Paine has 30 days to appeal the ruling or lose accreditation.

The Atlanta-based accrediting agency put Paine on warning in 2011 after financial management problems including lost eligibility for a student loan program.

SACS voted in 2016 to remove Paine’s accreditation.

Paine officials say the college is still accredited by SACS, but it’s unclear how much longer that will be true.

Losing accreditation could cut off students’ access to federal financial aid and make it hard for them to have academic credit accepted at other schools.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.