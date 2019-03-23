Bike hub opens at Culver City Expo Line station

By Wave Staff Report

CULVER CITY — Bringing secure bicycle parking to one of the highest demand rail stations on the Westside, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority celebrated the opening of a new Bike Hub at the Expo Line Station March 1.

The $1.4-million, 1,600-plus square-foot facility is located near the city of Los Angeles and Culver City Expo Line bikeways for convenient access to and from local destinations.

The Culver City Expo Line Station currently offers 12 bicycle racks and 18 bicycle lockers. The new hub doubles that, with secure parking for 64 bicycles under a controlled entry system with the hub also having closed-circuit TV surveillance. The hub will also support a variety of bicycle commuter-related services, including around-the-clock bike parking, bike rentals, repairs, accessory sales and bike-related clinics, classes and community events.

“The MTA is launching a new ‘concierge service’ for people who want to bike to the Culver City Expo line and leave their bike safe and secure,” said L.A. County Supervisor and MTA Board Chair Sheila Kuehl. “It’s a terrific convenience for folks who want to get to where they are going quickly and easily and do it car-free!”

“Becoming a bike hub member is an excellent way for Westside residents and others to join the movement that is now reshaping transportation in L.A. County,” said MTA CEO Phillip A. Washington. “Bike Hubs are another strategic investment to help leave the smog and stress behind and change people’s lives for the better.”

The MTA’s growing network of bike hubs allows bicycle commuters to leave their bikes at stations in a safe environment and avoid the hassle that sometimes results when bringing bikes aboard crowded trains or waiting for a bus with space on its bike rack. Bike hubs are also an effective way to encourage “first mile, last mile” connections to transit, which are a common barrier for many would-be transit riders.

The opening of the Culver City Bike Hub coincided with CicLAvia: Culver City Meets Mar Vista and Palms that was held March 3.

The MTA staged an open house at the bike hub for all interested CicLAvia riders to tour the facility and sign up for a membership from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A promotion code was offered to those visiting the Bike Hub that day for a 20 percent discount on Bike Hub pass purchases — which include access to all Bike Hubs locations.

The bike hub’s secure bike parking component will be operated by BikeHub, the MTA’s Small Business Enterprise-certified contractor that also operates the agency’s Union Station, El Monte and Hollywood/Vine locations.

Retail and bike services will be provided by the Bike Center with retail hours Monday through Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. Parking at the Culver City Bike Hub will be available for registered users for only $5 a week, $12 a month or $60 a year.

As part of the membership benefit users will also have access to the Union Station, El Monte and Hollywood/Vine Bike Hubs. Only registered users can park in the facility. Users can register online at www.metro.net/bikehub. A California identification card/driver’s license or Bike Hub card is used to enter the facility. Users are responsible for locking their bike and gear to the racks.

This article originally appeared in the Wave Newspapers.

