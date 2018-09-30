Big Brother is watching Cincinnati as the Shakespeare Company presents the Regional Debut of 1984

A searing new smash-hit adaptation of Orwell’s classic makes its regional debut with the Founding Creative Directors of Blink and LumenoCity joining the creative team.

September 30, 2018 Cincinnati Herald Art, Cincinnati Herald 0

By The Cincinnatia Herald

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company continues its 25th Anniversary Season at The Otto M. Budig Theater with “1984”, a new adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novel by Robert Icke and Duncan MacMillan. “1984” runs October 12 – November 3 and is directed by Producing Artistic Director Brian Isaac Phillips and features Resident Ensemble Members Justin McCombs and Sara Clark.

In a dystopian future where persecution masquerades as patriotism and surveillance as security, the shadowy government entity known only as Big Brother watches your every move. When Winston Smith falls in love with the lovely but mysterious Julia, he stumbles upon a secret resistance movement and soon finds himself in crisis, tumbling down a rabbit hole and grappling with everything he thought that he believed.

The immersive experience will begin outside of the theater- on the building and in the windows. 1984 runs October 12 – November 3. Single ticket prices range from $14-$54. To purchase tickets or for more information, go online at www.cincyshakes.com. Cincinnati Shakespeare Theater also offers AAA and group discounts.

This article originally appeared in the The Cincinnati Herald.

