Best Detailed Walkaround 2020 Kia Soul GT Line 1.6 Turbo
2020 Kia Soul GT Line 1.6 Turbo
1.6L Turbo Engine
7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmission
Exterior Color: Inferno Red
Interior Color: Black
27 MPG City, 32 MPG Highway, 29 MPG Combined
MSRP: $28,710.00
Pros
* 10.25″ Entertainment Screen
* Interior Space
* GT Sport Line features
Cons
* Collapsible HeadsUp Display
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork