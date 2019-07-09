Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan

2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan

3.5L V6 DOHC Engine

301 HP @267lb-ft Torque

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Sequential Shift Mode

Exterior Color: Celestrial Silver

Interior Color: Red and Black Leather

22 MPG City, 32 MPG Highway, 26 MPG Combined

MSRP: $38,874.00

Pros

* Bird’s Eye View Camera

* Panorama Sunroof

* Styling

* Ride and Handling

Cons

* Dashboard Glare

