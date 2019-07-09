fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Being Black and Republican in the Era of Trump Presents Real Challenges

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Range Rover Sport HSE P400e

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Books Commentary Community Dallas Weekly Featured James Washington Media National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

BOOK REVIEW: Dallas Weekly Publisher James Washington, Releases Book of Popular Columns

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film In Memoriam Media Movies National News NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton TV Video

IN MEMORIAM: Cameron Boyce Remembered

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Cincinnati Herald Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA History NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

NNPA Publishers Honor Marjorie Parham, a Living Legend of the Black Press

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Family Featured Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire

Senior advocate continues legacy of love and service

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Law News NNPA Newswire Politics

Chief Hall: Citizens, Clergy, elected officials Rally in support after groups give no confidence vote

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured Government NAACP National News NNPA Newswire Politics Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Patrick Gaspard to Receive Prestigious NAACP Spingarn Medal

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Waters Convenes Hearing on Need for Diversity on Federal and Corporate Boards

#NNPA BlackPress

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan

Published

1 hour ago

on

AutoNetworkTue, July 9, 2019 2:46pm

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan
2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan
3.5L V6 DOHC Engine
301 HP @267lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Sequential Shift Mode
Exterior Color: Celestrial Silver
Interior Color: Red and Black Leather
22 MPG City, 32 MPG Highway, 26 MPG Combined
MSRP: $38,874.00

Pros
* Bird’s Eye View Camera
* Panorama Sunroof
* Styling
* Ride and Handling

Cons
* Dashboard Glare

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: