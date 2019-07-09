Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan
2019 Toyota Camry 4 Door XSE V6 Sedan
3.5L V6 DOHC Engine
301 HP @267lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Sequential Shift Mode
Exterior Color: Celestrial Silver
Interior Color: Red and Black Leather
22 MPG City, 32 MPG Highway, 26 MPG Combined
MSRP: $38,874.00
Pros
* Bird’s Eye View Camera
* Panorama Sunroof
* Styling
* Ride and Handling
Cons
* Dashboard Glare
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
