Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Range Rover Sport HSE P400e

2.0L TurboCharged 4 Cylinder Engine w/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Motor

398 HP @ 472 lb-ft Torque

31 Miles In EV Mode

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Firenze Red

Interior Color: Ebony

MSRP: $93,200.00

Pros

* Ride and Handling

* Panoramic Sunroof

* High-Speed Emergency Braking

Cons

* Price

