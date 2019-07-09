Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Range Rover Sport HSE P400e
2.0L TurboCharged 4 Cylinder Engine w/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Motor
398 HP @ 472 lb-ft Torque
31 Miles In EV Mode
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Firenze Red
Interior Color: Ebony
MSRP: $93,200.00
Pros
* Ride and Handling
* Panoramic Sunroof
* High-Speed Emergency Braking
Cons
* Price
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork