Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Mazda MX-5 Grand Touring

2019 Mazda MX 5 Soft Top

2.0L 4 Cylinder SkyActive – G Engine

185 HP @ 151Lb-Ft Torque

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Whitewater Pearl

Interior Color: Black

26 MPG City, 34 MPG Highway, 29 MPG Combined

MSRP: $

Pros

* Easy to Open and Close Soft Top

* Responsive Steering

* Excellent Braking

* Good Fuel Economy

Cons

* Excessive Cabin Noise w/Top Up and Windows Closed

* Body Flexing

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.

___

Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com

___

#AutoNetwork

_

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

___

G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Advertisements