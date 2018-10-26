Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD
2.0L GDI Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine
235 HP @ 250 lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/ShifTronic
Exterior Color: Symphony Silver
Interior Color: Black/Black
19 MPG City, 24 MPG Highway, 21 MPG Combined
MSRP: $39,905.00
Our best detailed walkarounds let the autos speak without any human voice overs to break your concentration. Just natural sounds of the car and environment of the video. You won’t get this kind of attention to details at the dealership. So, take your time and enjoy the video of your next major purchase uninterrupted.
Please share your video with friends and on social media and Subscribe to our channel for more videos. Your feedback is requested. Thanks for your time. Roosevelt
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Be the first to comment