Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD

2.0L GDI Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine

235 HP @ 250 lb-ft Torque

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/ShifTronic

Exterior Color: Symphony Silver

Interior Color: Black/Black

19 MPG City, 24 MPG Highway, 21 MPG Combined

MSRP: $39,905.00

Our best detailed walkarounds let the autos speak without any human voice overs to break your concentration. Just natural sounds of the car and environment of the video. You won’t get this kind of attention to details at the dealership. So, take your time and enjoy the video of your next major purchase uninterrupted.

