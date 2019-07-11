fbpx
Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab AT4
Published

1 day ago

on

AutoNetworkThu, July 11, 2019 11:07am

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab AT4
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab AT4
6.2L EcoTect3 V8
420 HP @ 460lb-ft Torque
10 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Red Quartz TintCoat
Interior Color: Jet Black w/Kalahari Accents
15 MPG City, 19 MPG Highway, 17 MPG Combined
MSRP: $66,445.00

Pros
* Informative Heads-Up Display
* Powerful Engine
* 110V OutLet in Bed
* Multiport Tailgate

Cons
* Vehicle to Close Before Noticed By Blindspot System
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

