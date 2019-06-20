Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium

4 Passenger Sports Car.

5.0L V8

435 HP @ 400 lb-ft Torque

6 Speed Manual Transmission

Exterior Color: Ruby Red Metallic Tinted

Interior Color: Showstopper Red Recaro Leather

15 MPG City, 24 MPG Highway, 18 MPG Combined

MSRP: $51,225.00

Pros

* Design

* Powerful Engine

* Very Smooth Shifter

* Supportive Sports Seats

Cons

* Rearview Mirror Vibrates Causes Blurred Image

* Difficult To Access Rear Seats

