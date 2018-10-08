Best Detailed Walkaround 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line

3.6L V6 Engine

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/TipTronic

Exterior Color: Tourmaline Blue Metallic

Interior Color: Shetland Leatherette

18 MPG City, 25 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined

MSRP: $44,025.00

