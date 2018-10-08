Best Detailed Walkaround 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line.
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line
3.6L V6 Engine
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/TipTronic
Exterior Color: Tourmaline Blue Metallic
Interior Color: Shetland Leatherette
18 MPG City, 25 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined
MSRP: $44,025.00
