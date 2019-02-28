Bernie Sanders Announces 2020 Presidential Bid, Raises $6M in 24 Hours

February 28, 2019 WI Web Staff #NNPA BlackPress, Featured, Government, News, NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive, Politics, Washington Informer 0
Bernie Sanders speaks at an event in Phoenix in July 2015. (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
Sen. Bernie Sanders has tossed his hat in the ring for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, marking his second consecutive bid for the White House.

The Vermont independent and self-avowed “democratic socialist,” who lost to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary, declared his candidacy Tuesday. In the 24 hours following his announcement, his campaign said it raised $6 million from more than 223,000 donors.

“I can tell you very happily, and I think any objective observer would confirm what I’m saying, is that in the last year and half or so, the Democratic party has moved in a far more progressive direction than they were before I ran for president,” Sanders said in an interview with CNN last year.

Sanders, 77, who enters the upcoming race as one of the front-runners in a growing field of contenders, has denounced President Trump, calling him “a pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and someone who is undermining American democracy as he leads us in an authoritarian direction.”

This article originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

