Beautillion Prepares Young Men for a Life of Black Excellence

March 12, 2019
Beaux’s and the Belles (Photo by: jacksonvillefreepress.com)
Beaux’s and the Belles (Photo by: jacksonvillefreepress.com)

The Jacksonville Free Press

The notion that “It takes a village to raise a child” is certainly not a new concept. As far back as 1938, an organization was formed in Philadelphia to help be the village that African American children need to ensure a successful transition into adulthood.

That organization was Jack and Jill of America, Inc., which was founded by the late Marion Stubbs Thomas. Her purpose was simple yet profound.

Last weekend, the Jacksonville Chapter of Jack and Jill presented their 16th Biennial Les Beautillion Militaire on Saturday at the Hyatt Downtown. The theme for this year’s event was “Journey Into Manhood”. The 10 Beaux experienced numerous workshops, including: “Building your Brand,” “Black and Blue: Tips on Handling a Police Stop,” and “Sex Drugs and Hip Hop.”

As their community service project, the young men collaborated with New Town Success Zone, Edward Waters College and Mayo Clinc to serve healthy meals and educate the community about developing a healthy lifestyle. The Beaux served and met many people from the community, specifically individuals negatively impacted by the government shutdown.

Proceeds from the Beautillion will support the Jack and Jill Foundation and both the Shannon McCants and LEAD scholarships.

This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press

