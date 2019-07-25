fbpx
Bank of America Selects Five Los Angeles Teens for Student Leaders Program

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL —  Bank of America recently announced that five high school students across Los Angeles have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders). This signature philanthropic program offers young people an opportunity to build their workforce and leadership skills through a paid summer internship at a local nonprofit and the ability to help improve their communities.

Bank of America Student Leaders Christian Alexander, Jordan (Ali) Desai, Mehrin Ashraf, Angelina Quint, and Darwin Perez. (Courtesy Photo)

Bank Providing Paid Summer Internships to Community-Minded Teens at Local Nonprofits Along with Leadership Development

By Sentinel News Service

Bank of America recently announced that five high school students across Los Angeles have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders). This signature philanthropic program offers young people an opportunity to build their workforce and leadership skills through a paid summer internship at a local nonprofit and the ability to help improve their communities.

Through Student Leaders, Bank of America helps young people gain work experience, broaden their perspective on how nonprofits serve community needs, and advance their civic engagement. Student Leaders from across the country also develop better money habits by working with bank volunteers to increase their financial management skills, from building a budget to creating a savings plan.

The five Student Leaders are Christian Alexander, a Torrance resident and recent graduate at Hawthorne Math & Science Academy, Mehrin Ashraf, a Los Angeles resident and rising senior at UCLA Community School,  Jordan Desai, a Woodland Hills resident and recent graduate at Chaminade High School, Darwin Perez de Pablo, an Inglewood resident and rising senior at Lennox MST Academy and Angelina Quint, a Hawthorne resident and recent graduate at Da Vinci Science School.

They will work at Archdiocesan Youth Employment Services (AYE) at Los Angeles South West College, Boys and Girls Club of Carson, Koreatown Youth and Community Center (KYCC) and Operation Gratitude, where they will learn all aspects of running a large nonprofit.

“We recognize that building workforce skills early can help prepare a young person for long-term success,” said Raul A. Anaya, Greater Los Angeles market president, Bank of America. “Investing in youth and young adults is part of our broader commitment to connect people to the training and jobs needed for success, ultimately strengthening our community.”

To bring the program full circle and enable Student Leaders to engage with their likeminded peers, Bank of America also hosted its annual leadership summit in Washington, D.C. on July 8 through July 13.  Students joined nearly 300 other young people from across the country to build advocacy and inclusive leadership skills and develop a peer network. In addition to discussing civil rights and the value of cross-sector partnerships, they will meet with members of Congress and participate in a service learning project at the American Red Cross.

 For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit www.bankofamerica.com.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

