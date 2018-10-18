Photo: Los Angeles Sentinel

Los Angeles Sept. 25, 2018—Bakewell Media presents the 13th Annual Taste of Soul Family Festival, in partnership with Mothers in Action. Taste of Soul features everything “soulful” including food from local restaurants, live entertainment, displays from local artists and exhibits from local businesses and organizations. Los Angeles’ largest street festival will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 10am-7pm on historic Crenshaw Blvd.

Photo: Los Angeles Sentinel

Founded in 2005 by Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. Chairman of Bakewell Media and Executive Publisher of The Los Angeles Sentinel, Taste of Soul is a family-friendly event hosted in collaboration with Mayor Eric Garcetti Council President Herb Wesson, Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, 2nd District Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, The City of Los Angeles, 102.3 Radio FREE KJLH and 94.7 The WAVE. Since 2005 Taste of Soul has hosted over 1,000,000 people on Crenshaw Blvd for a day of family, fun and respect.

“Taste of Soul has grown into the greatest demonstration of all that is possible for and within our community when we collectively pull our time, resources, and talents for the betterment of all,” says Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. the events Creator and Founder. “The millions of people who have enjoyed Taste of Soul over the years sends a clear message to everyone that as businessmen and women, consumers and as a political force, we cannot and will not be ignored or denied.”

Photo: Taste of Soul

Taste of Soul 2018 brings exciting new additions including: LeadersUp presents the “Taste of Opportunity Pavilion.” In honor of 13th annual event and all things soulful, the Taste of Opportunity Pavilion will host a hiring fair that will allow TOS goers the opportunity to interview for jobs at the festival and potentially be hired on the spot!

Another addition is the “Hyundai Soundstage” presented by Hyundai Motor America with premier talent, the stage will also host the StarQuest Singing Competition. Performances from the Hyundai Sound Stage include Chante Moore, Teddy Riley and Blackstreet, Kurtis Blow, Melanie Fiona and Ginuwine!

Hyundai also returns for the second year with a car giveaway, the winner of the 2018 Kona will be presented at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show later this year. Contestants must download the Taste of Soul app to enter to win the car.

McDonald’s returns to Taste of Soul as sponsor of the Brenda Marsh-Mitchell Gospel Stage for a fourth year in a row with the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Featuring Dietrick Haddon, Ricky Dillard, Donald Lawrence, & more.

Taste of Soul radio partners 102.3 KJLH and 94.7 The WAVE are gearing their stages up to anchor Taste of Soul from Stocker to Rodeo. On the KJLH stage located on Rodeo on Crenshaw artist include Ready for the World and Macy Gray. On the 94.7 the Wave stage located on Stocker and Crenshaw talent includes Sister Sledge and Jody Whatley. Both stages will be announcing more acts leading up to Taste of Soul 2018.

Photo: Los Angeles Sentinel

Chairs of Taste of Soul include, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrcetti, Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr., Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson and County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. Co-Chairs for the event include Congresswoman Karen Bass, Councilman Curren Price, Assembly member, Reggie Jones-Sawyer, Assembly member Autumn Burke, LAUSD School Board Member, George McKenna III, KCBS Pat Harvey and Ivie McNeil & Wyatt. Partners for Taste of Soul include, The Bakewell Company, The Los Angeles Sentinel, Mothers in Action, Brotherhood Crusade, Radio Free KJLH 102.3 FM, 94.7 The WAVE, CBS2/KCAL9, County of Los Angeles and The City of Los Angeles. Metro is Taste of Soul’s Official Transportation Partner. Go Metro and take the Expo Line to Expo/Crenshaw Station.

Proud sponsors of Taste of Soul 2018 include: Hyundai, LeadersUp, LA County, McDonald’s, Airbnb, Bank of America, LADWP, Chase Bank, Kaiser Permanente, Plenary Group, Walsh/Shea, South Coast Air Quality Management District, Lyft, City National Bank, Metropolitan Water District, One West Bank, California Resources Corporation, Wells Fargo, Charles R. Drew University, AT&T, US Bank, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, SEIU Local 2015, City of Hope, Southern California Gas Company, Watts Health, Good Samaritan Hospital, Brotherhood Crusade, Cedars-Sinai, LA City Workforce Investment Board, Comerica Bank and MetroPCS.

Taste of Soul Family Festival happens between Rodeo Rd. and Stocker Street. Since parking is extremely limited, Taste of Soul and its sponsors are encouraging patrons to Go Metro which stops right at the Metro Expo/Crenshaw light-rail station on Crenshaw Boulevard within a block of the Taste of Soul festival or take Lyft, a 2018 sponsor!

Please download the Taste of Soul mobile app as your go-to event guide for the latest information on vendors, stage locations and entertainment, transportation and parking needs, shuttles, street closures, locations of medical stations and information booths, and partners and sponsors information.

Please visit www.tasteofsoul.org for more information.