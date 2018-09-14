Avoid Life Threatening Dangers During a Hurricane ​

Along with damaging winds and rain, hurricanes also bring the threat of poisonings with them.

According to the Carolinas Poison Center, CO (Carbon Monoxide) poisoning is a concern during massive storms. CO can form when people burn fuels like gasoline, kerosene, wood, oil natural gas and methane without proper ventilation. The Poison Center recommends:

Only use generators outside – keep them 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows. Never bring them inside.

Never use a gas stove, camp stove or charcoal grill inside.

Keep your carbon monoxide detector up to date – on every level of your home as well as a battery backup.

Symptoms of CO poisoning can feel like the flu. If you are having headaches, dizziness, nausea, weakness or confusion, get to fresh air and call the center (1-800-222-1222).

With power outages and glitches, refrigerators and freezers can run sporadically, turning many of the stored items into hazardous foods. The Poison Center recommends:

Keep your freezer and refrigerator doors closed – a full freezer usually keeps food cold for about 48 hours. Refrigerators will keep food cold for about four hours.

Place a thermometer in both appliances to monitor temperatures – if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher, throw perishable food away.

Have food on hand that does not need to be refrigerated.

Boil water if your water service has been hindered.

Wild animals, including snakes, will be displaced by Hurricane Florence and some may seek shelter in odd places – such as your home. Be aware.

Watch where you step when flooding has occurred, even in areas that are not under water.

Carry a flashlight at night and at dusk to aid your sight.

Never attempt to relocate or kill these animals because they might bite you in the process.

The NC Poison Control Center is available by phone (1-800-222-1222) or chat (www.NCPoisonCenter.org) if you think a poisoning has occurred. Phone lines can sometimes be busy in a storm. If internet connection is available, chatting with poison control may be a more reliable form of communication. South Carolina residents can refer to the Palmetto Poison Center and call 803-777-7909.

This article first appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.