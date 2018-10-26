AutoNetwork Reports #200 and Still Going

AutoNetwork Reports #200. Major milestone.

Thursday's 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #199 YouTube.

In The News: Recalls BMW, Ford; 1M Subaru Eyesight Driver Assist; BMW X7; Mercedes Benz A-Class; Subaru Loves Pets and much more.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel

Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan

Chris – 2019 Toyota Corolla HB

Ron –

Frank – 2018 Mazda6

Greg – 2018 Mustang GT

AutoNetwork Reports #200

Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com

First Thoughts:

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD

2.0L GDI Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine

235 HP @ 250 lb-ft Torque

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/ShifTronic

Exterior Color: Symphony Silver

Interior Color: Black/Black

19 MPG City, 24 MPG Highway, 21 MPG Combined

MSRP: $39,905.00

Show Panelists:

Ron Moorehead – AutoReviewsPlus.com

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Russ Heaps – Beer2Whiskey.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReport.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.net

