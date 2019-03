Before and after, what a difference a year makes for the Hyundai Santa Fe. from Bumper2BumperTV on Vimeo.

After trying to cover the entire midsize SUV/Crossover segment with one vehicle, the Santa Fe, Hyundai is reworking the lineup. Bumper2Bumpertv spent some seat time with the 2019 version and had a chance to compare it to the previous model.

