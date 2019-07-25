A throwback to real driving—the Honda Civic Sport!! from Bumper2BumperTV on Vimeo.
AUTO REVIEW: A throwback to real driving—the Honda Civic Sport!!
AUTONETWORK ON BLACKPRESS USA — There are a few purists out there who still relish the idea of controlling a car in all kinds of situations. And as Bumper2Bumpertv tells us Honda has a midsize sedan that might satisfy those urges.
OP-ED: Black Women Taking on the Fight Against Diabetes
NNPA NEWSWIRE — Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes—including nearly 13% of all non-Hispanic Black people. According to the Office of Minority Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, African Americans are 80% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and the majority of them are women.
By Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative
The cost of insulin is skyrocketing and people—especially Black women—are dying because they cannot afford or don’t have access to vital medication.
There is not enough being done to lower the prices of prescription medications that could mean life or death for so many African Americans that depend on it to live.
Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes—including nearly 13% of all non-Hispanic Black people. According to the Office of Minority Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, African Americans are 80% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and the majority of them are women.
Many of those suffering from diabetes depend on insulin to regulate their blood sugar to remain healthy so that the food they eat does not threaten their lives. Instead of ensuring that people with diabetes can have access to this life-saving drug, some political leaders have put up road block after road block to make it harder for patients to receive care, despite bipartisan outrage by the excessively high cost of prescription drugs.
This isn’t just bad politics: this is a life or death issue for working families across the country, and African Americans are disproportionately paying the price.
Instead of focusing on lowering drug costs for all Americans, some lawmakers continue to attack the Affordable Care Act and its health care protections for those that have pre-existing conditions. While they do this, as many as one in four people skips insulin doses or ration prescriptions because of the rising cost. Sadly, some of these people are dying as a result—and many black women are specifically at risk.
African Americans are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes and unfortunately suffer fatalities from type 2 diabetes at twice the rate of their white counterparts. Black people are overwhelmingly more likely to suffer from debilitating complications caused by diabetes such as amputations, blindness and kidney failure more than their white counterparts. Due to lack of health resources in predominately African American communities, black people receive poorer quality care and get care later when the disease has progressed.
The risk for getting type 2 diabetes increases with age with the highest incidence occurring between 65-75. This is precisely the point in life when income decreases. African American women are especially affected. They are likely to be care-givers and spend their hard-earned money on ensuring family members are healthy making access to insulin a greater challenge.
The health and wellness of Black women must be a top priority so we must take action.
Recently, a coalition of health care, social justice, and faith organizations launched “Affordable Insulin NOW,” a campaign demanding lower drug costs for those suffering from diabetes.
Together, we are raising our voices, amplifying each other’s stories, building on-the-ground teams, and demanding our policymakers and pharmaceutical companies work together to provide access to high quality and affordable insulin.
We need affordable insulin now. Too many lives depend on it.
Linda Goler Blount, MPH, is President and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI). Linda oversees BWHI’s strategic direction and is responsible for directing the organization toward achieving its mission of leading efforts to solve the most pressing health issues that affect Black women and girls in the United States.
Before joining BWHI, Linda served as the vice president of programmatic impact for the United Way of Greater Atlanta, where she led the effort to eliminate inequalities in health, income, education and housing through place- and population‐based work.
COMMENTARY: Tough Decision
NNPA NEWSWIRE — Everyone can second guess, talk about what should have happened or what they would have done. You see, it’s difficult to make decisions that impact thousands, but that’s what leaders have to do. That’s what Delta Sigma Theta Sorority president Beverly E. Smith did when she announced that the convention would come to an end at noon on the third day of the five-day convention.
My Truth
By Cheryl Smith, Texas Metro News
It was a tough decision to make for some, and not so tough for others. But a decision had to be made.
The leadership of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority had about 16,000 registered attendees expected in New Orleans for the public service organization’s 54th National Convention. The weather looked like it could take a turn for the worse. Although Deltas have been to New Orleans since and everything was fine, many remember Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.
When reports from the Weather Channel and meteorologists across the country focused on the threat of Tropical Storm Barry, sorority sisters, speakers, honorees, vendors, family members and loved ones begin rethinking their travel plans. Some canceled their trips altogether, while others who were already in route or had arrived, were faced with decisions.
New Orleans was ready for the Deltas, who were going to paint the town red. But New Orleans is always ready. It’s a beautiful destination and combines good food, good people, great entertainment, great customer service with a smile, good food, wonderful attractions, good people, serious programming, and, I might add, good food; well you have a formula for a successful gathering. Just ask Essence Festival-goers who were there just a week prior.
I smile just thinking of the wonderful times I have had in New Orleans, the city in the state with so many great HBCUs, and folks who act like they are glad, well actually honored, to have you there. But if you will recall, during Hurricane Katrina, folks asked, “Why, when the threat was issued, didn’t many citizens leave New Orleans?”
Truth is yes, there were many who thought things would blow over as they did in the past, and others, simply didn’t have anywhere to go. New Orleans was their home!
Which brings me to my truth: Doing the right thing can be challenging.
Everyone can second guess, talk about what should have happened or what they would have done. You see, it’s difficult to make decisions that impact thousands, but that’s what leaders have to do. That’s what Delta Sigma Theta Sorority president Beverly E. Smith did when she announced that the convention would come to an end at noon on the third day of the five-day convention.
“The safety and wellbeing of our members and friends is our top priority,” she said. “We have been in regular communication throughout the week with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center leadership and a host of other local organizations who contributed to the production of the 54th National Convention.
“While the decision to conclude our convention was a decision we did not anticipate making, I am confident that the best choice was made to not only protect our members but also all those who have helped to make our time in New Orleans a success. Notwithstanding an abbreviated agenda we were able to handle the business of Delta; and our members are returning to their communities energized and committed to implementing programs to uplift their communities.”
And if one lesson was learned for many, especially the vendors; you must invest in an insurance policy. Also, this is not the first time the sorority has faced challenges during convention time.
In 1985, Delta Airlines Flight #191, crashed in Dallas, TX, killing 137, including passengers, flight crew and a motorist on the ground. Members of Delta Sigma Theta were among the fatalities.
I still remember the tears, the praying, the spirit of family as people from all walks of life came together, donating blood, food, and a shoulder; helping out, everywhere.
Although Barry did not do the anticipated damage to New Orleans, precautions needed to be taken. Last week, what was also appropriately lauded was the decision to donate to local charities the food which had been purchased by the Sorority through the convention center’s in-house catering service, Center Plate. The food, according to President Smith, would have been used for two food functions, the Sisterhood Luncheon and closing Soiree Celebration.
Imagine the thousands who will benefit from that one decision. And these are the stories I like to hear and spread. But guess what? Sorority and fraternities are always doing positive deeds.
There are so many dedicated men and women who are committed to public service and making a difference in their communities. I’m committed to sharing those stories of the great members of the Divine 9 (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity).
We must work together, and I urge those charged with telling the stories of the great works of their organizations to step up. If they need help, I’m more than happy to assist.
Just like with the Black Press, our organizations have to tell our own stories. We have to shape the narrative, or others will do the developing and many times we won’t like the results. Thanks President Smith for doing the right thing. I’m proud of you as the leader of our great sorority!
This too, shall pass.
2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD On The Road
Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.
2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD On The Road with Paola and Roosevelt.
Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.
2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD Off-Road
Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.
2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD Off-Road with Alan and Roosevelt.
Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.
COMMENTARY: For the Last Time, God is Not Schizophrenic
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “When I looked for a biblical reference point, there were actually too many to quote. I mean the bible is full of confirmation regarding God’s consistency. His unwavering faithfulness to us. God does indeed keep His promises and in His unpredictability, He is predictable.”
Spiritually Speaking….
By James A. Washington, Publisher of the Dallas Weekly
Let me state up front. This is not new. I heard something recently that has stayed with me and has rapidly become embedded in my spirit, so I thought it was worthy to again pass along to you. “God is not schizophrenic.” It sounds simple enough, but, at closer inspection, you might want to seriously consider it implications.
When I looked for a biblical reference point, there were actually too many to quote. I mean the bible is full of confirmation regarding God’s consistency. His unwavering faithfulness to us. God does indeed keep His promises and in His unpredictability, He is predictable.
God loves us no matter how hard we try to deny this. We can never remove ourselves from this truth. It/He never changes. Warts and flaws and faults, God loves us. That means you and all your hidden secrets too. Deal with it.
The problem with God’s consistency is our inconsistency. When put into that perspective alongside God’s steadfastness, our fickleness screams out almost as some kind of bizarre trick.
What I’m saying is our behavior can become unsteady and sinfully shaky. But our faith should not. In the context of our faith, the consistency of God’s promise and His covenant with us should flourish. It should provide us with that proverbial ‘rock’ that we need to lean on.
After all, we’re not dealing with trick questions, slight of hand or spiritual illusions when it comes to God’s promise of eternal life and everlasting salvation. With faith comes the understanding that “God is not schizophrenic.”
Someone once told me that there should be some things and people in life that you can always count on. Folk who will be there for you no matter what! The reason we can relate to this is we know so many things and people in our lives that we cannot count on, or certainly shouldn’t.
So called friends will let you down. Family will fail you. Circumstances will change. Results are inconclusive and fame is fleeting. Being a Christian does not exempt us from everyday and every people challenges. They can be severe and debilitating.
Tests and testimonies are real. Yet God is steadfast. He does require however — or should I say, demands — the discipline of faith.
Unfaithfulness, schizophrenia, relapses, backsliding; all combine to get us into spiritual trouble. Faith, fortunately, always gets us out. That’s because God is good all the time. And God is God all the time, always was, always will be. He is not lost. He has not moved and left no forwarding address. He’s at the same place where you originally found Him and blessedly for you, he’s patiently waiting for you to acknowledge His presence there again and again and if needed, again.
My bible says faith proves itself by its obedience to the Lord. The more we accept His steadfastness, the clearer our paths become. When all is said and done, once you know where home is, you’re never lost. Because when we acknowledge the Almighty and who we are in relation to Him, we too, will never be lost or forsaken. May God bless and keep you always.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help young men of color
NNPA NEWSWIRE — Upon learning that there were 100 boys who live in Atlanta on a waitlist for mentors, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms committed to elevating the importance and the impact of the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters, which has been “Defending Potential” of local youth for nearly 60 years.
NNPA Newswire Staff Report
The City of Atlanta is seeking volunteers to mentor local boys ages 6-14.
As a part of Atlanta’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative, the city is partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta to help secure mentors for the Atlanta boys who are currently on a waiting list to be matched with mentors.
“As the mother of three boys, I know how important it is for youth in our communities to see and engage with positive male role models” Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news release.
“It is up to all of us to create the kind of city that we want to live in and I am confident that the men of Atlanta – be they barbers, teachers, city employees, public officials, corporate executives, athletes, entertainers and every occupation in between – will answer the call to help us create a city where our boys see and believe that they can become anything they dream of being,” Bottoms said.
As part of the One Atlanta vision, the city is working to expand opportunities to residents, and Atlanta’s youth in particular, according to a news release.
“At its core, the Office of One Atlanta exists to avail resources to residents who have not had an equitable chance to participate in the attributes that make Atlanta an attractive city to so many,” said Bill Hawthorne, Chief Equity Officer of the city of Atlanta.
“The people of Atlanta are our city’s greatest resource. We are therefore proud to serve as a connector of the men who make this city move, with the boys who will grow up and move Atlanta into the future. We are also appreciative of the opportunity to partner with an organization as well-respected as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta,” Hawthorne said in the release.
Earlier this year, Hawthorne and other city officials met with leaders from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.
Upon learning that there were 100 boys who live in Atlanta on a waitlist for mentors, Bottoms committed to elevating the importance and the impact of the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters, which has been “Defending Potential” of local youth for nearly 60 years.
The organization, which came under new leadership in 2018, has a longstanding track record of work which aligns with Bottoms’ goals of building a safe and welcoming city with thriving communities and neighborhoods and residents who are equipped for success, officials noted in the news release.
“We are honored to partner with the Mayor’s Office as part of Atlanta’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.”, said Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.
“Our initial goal is to match the boys we have on our waiting list in the city of Atlanta [with mentors]. Through this partnership, we can help defend the potential of students that are seeking a Big Brother mentor to help them navigate life,” Johnson said.
“I personally know the impact of mentorship and I am excited that Mayor Bottoms is offering the support of her administration to help more young boys reach their full potential,” he said.
Atlanta men who are interested in answering the mayor’s call for mentors may visit www.atlantaga.gov/MenToMentorsChallenge to learn more and register for an upcoming information session.
All local men are encouraged to join this citywide call to action.
Priority matching will go to men living in or near the 30315, 30318, and 30310 zip codes.
In order to serve as a Big Brother, registrants must be over the age of 21 and able to commit to meeting with the appointed Little Brother a couple times a month for at least one year.
