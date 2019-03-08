AUTO REVIEW: 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD: A Return of An Old Favorite

By Jeff Fortson of JeffCars.com

Highlight: The vehicle is available with adjustable sliding rear seats.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $50,765 (Base Model: $29,995)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: ABS; airbags; traction control system; a back-up camera; LED daytime running lights; a stability control system; a tire pressure monitoring system; and a tire inflator kit

Standard Equipment (LS): 18-inch wheels; a 9-speed transmission; dual zone automatic ventilation system; a leather wrapped steering wheel; a leather shift knob; a built-in Wi-Fi system; cloth seats; manually-adjustable front seats; maanual tilt/telescopic steering wheel; a lockable electronic glovebox

Standard Equipment (RS): 20-inch wheels; 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder engine; 305-horsepower; AWD; an automatic heated steering wheel; heated front seats; an automatic rearview mirror; a power programmable liftgate; a keyless entry system; a keyless ignition starter system; a rear parking assist system; a rear cross-traffic alert system; a lane change blind zone alert system; black roof rails; a remote vehicle start system; leather seats; and SiriusXM

Options On Test Vehicle: 21-inch gloss wheels; memory setting; a rear camera mirror; a safety alert system; a premium BOSE audio system; wireless charging; heated rear seats; a radar activated cruise control system; ventilated front seats; a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel; automatic headlights; a forward collision alert system; a forward automatic braking system; a lane departure warning system; a front pedestrian braking system; 360-degree camera; and a panoramic power sunroof

Other Trim Levels: L; LT; Premium

Standard Audio on Test Vehicle: a 6-speaker AM/FM radio

Apple CarPlay & Android: Yes

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

USB Connectivity: Yes

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Standard Engine/Horsepower:2.5-liter turbo, 4-cylinder/193-hp

Towing: 1,500 lbs

Recommended Fuel: Regular

Standard Fuel Mileage:25-city/30-hwy

What’s New:While the name may have been revived, this is not the Blazer we last remembered, when the name died with the production of the vehicle in 2005. Chevy’s new cutting-edge crossover is all new both inside and out. As opposed to being based on a truck platform, this time around the midsize vehicle is based on a car platform.

Why: What’s not to like about GM’s non-soccer mom-styled crossover! It’s stylish. It’s available in an array of trims. Depending upon the trim, an all-wheel drive configuration is available.

It’s the newest addition to the competitive crossover craze, where it seems automakers have resorted to making many of these vehicles in this segment look like modern day station wagons on steroids.

Fortunately, that is not the case with the revived Blazer. GM’s design team differentiated this Chevy from the entry-level Trax, the popular but conservatively styled Equinox and the truck-like Traverse.

The Blazer looks like it was created by one of Chevy’s Japanese competitors. Time and time again those are the words that spewed out of the mouths from many who came in contact with the vehicle. This vehicle didn’t look like it was capable of wearing Chevy’s signature bowtie.

Never before has Chevy designed a crossover that was so expressive. In fact, it seemed out of step from its typical design theme. Other than the Corvette and the Impala, it has been a while since the word “stylish” has been so associated with a brand known for building reliable family-oriented cars, trucks and SUVs.

With consumers no longer placing coupes and sedans at the top of their shopping list and automakers revamping their portfolio, Chevy has given its customers a reason to strongly consider this athletically muscular vehicle.

The five-passenger vehicle is roomy and accommodating. There’s even ample cargo room. The all-new Blazer is available with all of the latest high-tech features and luxury amenities.

Some of those features include a much welcome panoramic sunroof, a color rotary dial fan speed knobs, a driver’s safety seat, a radar-activated cruise control system, a push-button ignition starter, 21-inch blacked-out wheels, heated rear seats, six USB ports, a wireless smartphone charger and a choice of two powertrains. Overall, we found a well-executed color-coordinated interior theme that was choreographed with the gauges and infotainment center.

By the way, rumor has it that the engineering team has future plans to stuff a third row in this vehicle.

But: Honestly, besides the front center armrest that rattled periodically, the audio system wasn’t quite up to the crystal-clear concert sound we’ve experienced in a number of the Blazer’s competitors. We wouldn’t mind if the audio engineering team works with the supplier of the sound system to replicate the perfect pitch and balance, creating a world-class sound experience. We know they’re capable of such, since this is definitely the most cutting-edge design of any of the Detroit automakers.

Verdict: GM has a winner on its hands with the all-new Blazer. In the RS we reviewed, there was nothing lacking. In our opinion, the Blazer and the Nissan Murano are two of the most stylish mainstream crossovers available.

Overall the fit and finish, with the extra storage built into the front doors, adds to the small touches that makes this a worthy pick on our list. Moreover, the ride and handling capabilities exceeded our expectations. In fact, we found the RS trim to be quite engaging.

Competition: Ford Edge; Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Nissan Murano

Near Competitor: Jeep Grand Cherokee

About Jeff Fortson: He is the host of SiriusXM Channel 141 Auto Trends with JeffCars.com. It’s a weekly multicultural automotive show, which includes in-depth conversations with today’s influencers and pioneers. For show times and to price a new vehicle, cruise over to JeffCars.com.

