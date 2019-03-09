AUTO REVIEW: 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i

Don't Wear Nice Pants

March 9, 2019

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT – If it’s raining outside, don’t wear nice pants. We explain why in AutoAcademics’ review of the totally redesigned 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i. M.S.R.P. – $91,005.

Check out AutoAcademics’ new site at www.autoacademics.com.

MUSIC “For Better Or Worse” by Unknown “Honey Bee” by Kevin MacLeod “Knuckle” by Text Me Records, Social Work “Behind Closed Doors” by Otis McDonald Honey Bee by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/…) Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-… Artist: http://incompetech.com/

