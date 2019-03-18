AUTO REVIEW: 2019 BMW X4 30i: A Little Sibling to the Hatchback-Like X6

By Jeff Fortson of JeffCars.com

Highlight The X4 is available with an optional p:arking service, allowing the driver to go cashless and reserve parking spots in advance. This feature is only available in select cities.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $61,545 (Base Model:$51,445)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: ABS; airbags; hill descent control; a rearview camera; a tire pressure monitoring system; a rain-sensing windshield wiper system; a radar-activated cruise control system; a frontal collision warning system; an automatic collision mitigation braking with a pedestrian detection system; and an audible parking distance control for front/rear

Standard Features: 19-inch wheels; all-wheel drive; an 8-speed automatic transmission;an automatic start-stop gas saving feature; driving modes: economy, pro, comfort, sport and sport plus; power folding heated mirrors; power front seat with a 2-position driver’s memory; a navigation system; an oversized sunroof; a manually operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; a power tailgate; dark oak wood trim; split folding rear seats; and an automatic climate control system

Optional Features On Test Vehicle: Convenience Package: comfort access keyless entry, lumbar support and a SiriusXM 1-year subscription; Driver Assistance Package: blind spot detection and lane departure warning; Driver Assistance Plus; Parking Assistance Plus: parking assistant plus, active park distance control, a rearview camera, and surround view with 360-degree camera; Premium Package: a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a heads up display system and gesture controls; a dynamic damper control system; 20-inch tires; red leather seats and wireless charging

Other Trim Levels: M40i AWD

Standard Audio on Test Vehicle:

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Apple Connectivity:Yes

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles

Powertrain Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles

Standard Engine/Horsepower: 2.0-liter twin-turbo, 4-cylinder/248-hp

Recommended Fuel: Premium

Standard Fuel Mileage:18-city/25-hwy

What’s New: The second generation X4 is all new for the 2019 model year, with a much wider stance and a larger profile.

Why: The beefed-up looking baby X6 makes this year’s vehicle a standout in the crossover/SUV segment. This is due to the stretched proportions, wider stance and standard 19-inch wheels. Both 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are available on the X4.

BMW’s midsize German utility vehicle, which broke the mode for car designs a few years ago, has been overhauled to include such features as a three-zone ventilation system, a larger heads up display system, a 10-inch touchscreen navigation screen, a panoramic moonroof and redesigned front seats.

Like BMW customers have come to expect, the all-new X4, which is only available in an all-wheel drive configuration, is a driver-oriented vehicle, despite being a crossover. The vehicle is available with two powertrains. For those seeking a more performance oriented X4, an all-new M40i has joined the line-up.

The M40i distinguishes itself from the X4 we reviewed, adding a gutsy 355-horsepower engine to complement the vehicle’s sporty styling. We can only imagine the thrill that would have been added to our driving experience had we got our hands on the M40i, which also adds throatier sound.

And, as one would expect, this hatchback-like BMW is available with the latest safety driving aids, too. Those features consist of everything from a radar-activated stop-and-go cruise control system to a lane keep assist system to a traffic jam assistant system.

But: The stylish curved rear window can easily impair the vision of the driver, when backing up or changing lanes. Also the hatchback-like, curved roofline also limits the rear headroom for tall adults.

Moreover, the seating of the X4 mimics that of many other BMW crossovers we’ve reviewed. Despite the array of seat adjustments, with the 10-way power driver’s seat and front seat leg extender, the seating is just too firm for our taste.

Lastly, as more automakers are experimenting, with interior lighting, the strip of lighting embedded in the doors of the X4 seemed mismatched and out of place with the color theme of the interior. BMW needs to take a page from its German competitor, Mercedes-Benz, in terms of interior lighting. Mercedes-Benz interior lighting seems to be more cohesive, giving one the feel and look, as if they’re a part of a video game.

Verdict: For buyers seeking a stylish utility vehicle, with German engineering and an athletic physique, the all-new X4 should be on one’s shopping list. The design of the almost coupe-like styling stands out from the crowd of today’s ‘me-too’ crossover designs.

The second generation X4 provides many of the luxury amenities, driver safety aids and sporty driving characteristics that will draw consumers to this utility vehicle.

There are competitors with a lower price point, as a result of an available front wheel drive system. However, for those seeking performance and an engaging driving experience, they should steer toward the all-wheel drive configuration. Shoppers should note, a few of the competitors in this niche segment offer more horsepower in some of their pricier trims.

Competition: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe; Jaguar F-Pace; and Land Rover Range Rover Velar

About Jeff Fortson: He is the host of SiriusXM Channel 141 Auto Trends with JeffCars.com. It’s a weekly multicultural automotive show, which includes in-depth conversations with today’s influencers and pioneers. For show times and to price out a new vehicle, cruise over to JeffCars.com.

