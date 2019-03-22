AT&T Assistant VP Leasa Legree says be the best CEO of yourself

By Terry Shropshire

Leasa Legree, the assistant vice president at AT&T in Charlotte, said she was exhilarated by the sight of so many powerful African American female executives and entrepreneurs at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Conference in Las Vegas this past weekend.

In fact, she was so moved by the experience that she had to contact her mother to convey her excitement.

“I’m here at BE. It has been an amazing event, so far. I didn’t know what to expect. One of the things that I did was that I texted my mom last night, and I said ‘Mom, it is so great to be in a place where so many women look like me here,’” Legree conveyed to rolling out. “It’s been very inspiring. It’s been good to network, not just with other people from AT&T, but with women from so many industries.”

As a woman in the corporate world who attended the BE conference to get nuggets of wisdom to continue to grow in her profession, Legree took a moment to pass on some of the knowledge that she received in Vegas — as well as advice she has received during her journey up the corporate ladder throughout the years.

“So one piece of advice that I would give to up-and-giving sisters out there is: own yourself. The best CEO of yourself is yourself,” she said. “And so, as a CEO of your career, it is important to ensure that you continue to progress and continue to expand and continue to grow.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

