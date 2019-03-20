Atlanta United, The Benz and State Farm Arena receive recognition

Michigan Wolverines practice on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Parkhurst via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
By Itoro N. Umontuen

Atlanta United Football Club, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena are among the nominees in the 12th annual Sports Business Awards, hosted by Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal. The gala takes place May 22nd at the Marriott Marquis in New York City’s Times Square.

Atlanta United was nominated as the 2018 Sports Team of the Year as they won the MLS Cup in their second year of existence. The other nominees are the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Thorns FC and the Washington Capitals.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena were nominated for Sports Facility of the Year. With Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena within walking distance from each other, both venues hosted significant events during Super Bowl week. State Farm Arena has followed Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s lead as both venues slashed concession prices in 2018. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the second facility in America to be a card-only stadium. Ten “reverse-ATMs” have been installed throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium to allow consumers to convert cash into debit cards that can be used in the building.

The other nominees in this category are Banc of California Stadium (home of Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer), Fiserv Forum (the new home of the Milwaukee Bucks), and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the U.S. Open tennis grand slam tournament.

Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal is considered by most as the gold standard regarding the business of sport. Since 1994, Street & Smith’s SportsBusiness Daily has provided the top decision-makers in sports with real-time industry news, allowing them to make more informed business decisions. coverage of the deals, trades, contracts and boardroom power plays that shape the rapidly changing sports landscape.

