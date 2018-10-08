Atlanta City Councilman Ivory Lee Young Jr. Reported to be in ‘Grave Condition’

By The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta City Councilman Ivory Lee Young Jr. is reported to be hospitalized at a local hospital in grave condition. According to a source close to his family, Young has been hospitalized since Tuesday. His family is asking for prayers at this time.

Earlier this week, the District 3 staff reported that Young had been hospitalized, however, at the time, they did not go into details regarding his condition.

A statement from Young’s office read, “The family of Councilmember Ivory Lee Young, Jr. thanks you for all of the well-wishes and continued prayers. As he continues his healing process, they are asking for privacy at this time.”

According to the City of Atlanta’s website, Young is currently serving his fourth term on the city council. He is a member of the City Utilities and Community Development/Human Services committees as well as the Committee on Council.

During the Reed Administration, Young helped to shepherd the Westside Revive program which resulted in the active redevelopment of the Martin Luther King Drive Corridor and the acquisition of more than $65 million for the completion of the Historic Westside Village project that served as a catalyst for continued investments.

Young earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Hampton University. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) and former vice president of the organization’s Atlanta Chapter. He lives in Vine City with his wife, their children and grandchildren.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.