Aspirin’s Risks May Outweigh Benefits: Report

Heart disease experts assert in a new report that taking a daily dose of aspirin to prevent heart attacks may not be as productive as previously believed.

The report, from the American College of Cardiology, states that aspirin “should be used infrequently” for the purpose of preventing cardiovascular disease “because of lack of net benefit” for most adults.

Aspirin producer Bayer responded Sunday to the new recommendation.

“The updated guidelines do not change the recommendation of aspirin in secondary prevention and demonstrate that there is still a role for aspirin in primary prevention,” the company said in a statement.

However, no one should start, stop or change an aspirin-taking routine without talking to a doctor first, the company added.

Prior U.S. guidelines had recommended a daily low dose of aspirin — between 75 and 100 milligrams — as a primary method of cardiovascular disease prevention for people with known risk factors.

