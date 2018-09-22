A’s Beat Twins in Walk-Off Fashion, Magic Number is 3

By Malaika Bobino

Oakland, CA – Khris Davis is having an amazing season. Not only did he record his forty-fifth home run but he also hit a walk-off home run to lift the A’s over the Twins 7-6. It’s something truly out of a story book. Oakland’s magic number is now at 3.

It was an incredible come back, Minnesota scored six runs in the sixth to lead the A’s 6-4. But Oakland responded quickly in the bottom of the frame with two runs to tie the game 6-6. That led to extra innings and the A’s prevailed.

Davis set a career-high when he went yard with a two-run homer in the first making it a 2-0 game. By the second inning both Ramon Laureano and Marcus Semien singled. Then Jonathan Lucroy hit a sacrifice fly and drove Laureano to extend their lead 3-0.

Oakland added on another run in the fourth when Stephen Piscotty was hit by pitch. Laureano singled and Semien’s sacrifice scored in Piscotty to make it a 4-0 lead. By the sixth the Twins took control, they scored six runs and had six hits.

Jake Cave doubled and Robbie Grossman went deep with a two run homer to cut the lead in half 4-2. Max Kelper and Tyler Austin both singled and Ehire Adrianza doubled driving in Kelper. Williams Astudillo flew out to right field and Piscotty quickly threw to home plate to prevent another run scored.

Gregorio Petit flew out to right field and Piscotty made the same play leaving two on at second and third. Joe Mauer was given a free pass to load the bases. Jorge Polanco doubled and cleared the bases driving in both Austin and Adrianza making it a 6-4 game.

The bottom of the frame, Piscotty walked and pinch-hitter Mark Canha goes deep for a two-run homer and tied the game 6-6.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post.