“Are You Prepared? Shift Happens!” Conference Friday, January 11th at CSUN

The Valley Economic Alliance in partnership with Valley Nonprofit Resources and Cal State University, Northridge (CSUN) College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will present a disaster preparedness conference this Friday, January 11, 2019 from 7:30am to 1:30pm at CSUN Student Union Center.

Earthquakes, fires, floods and power outages require us to shift our attention and resources immediately to ensure our people and property are safe. Entitled “Are You Prepared? Shift Happens!,” the conference will highlight disaster preparedness experts on how the community should prepare to face the “Big One.”

CSUN President Dr. Diane Harrison, Senator Robert M. Hertzberg and City of Calabasas Mayor David Shapiro will deliver remarks to kick-off the event. Stephen Jordan, CEO of Institute for Sustainable Development will be the luncheon keynote speaker. Jordan leads the Institute for Sustainable Development, a non-profit “action tank” that promotes innovation and public-private partnerships for sustainable and inclusive long-term recovery, resilience and transformation.

Presentation tracks:

Being Prepared Experts Panel:

Preparing for a Large-Scale Disaster by Deputy Chief Trevor M. Richmond, Operations Valley Bureau, Los Angeles Fire Department

Hardening the Target – Practical Ways to Ensure the Safety of your Business and Home by Captain III Bryan Lium, Commanding Officer, Los Angeles Police Department Devonshire Division

Building a Stronger City by Catherine Nuezca-Gaba, Director of Government and Community Relations, City of Building and Safety

Moderated by Annie Collins, Emergency Preparedness Planner, Kaiser Permanente

Preparedness Basics for Smaller Organizations Panel:

By Larry Ballesteros, Officer, City of Glendale Police Department and Disaster

Moderated by Tom Backer, Executive Director, Valley Nonprofit Resources

Business Resiliency Panel:

Preparing for Business Operations after anEarthquake by Bill Allen, CEO, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Danone Simpson, President and CEO Montage Insurance Solutions

Utilities and Communication Panel:

It Could Happen Today by Glenn Pomeroy, CEO, California Earthquake Authority

Kecia Washington, Economic Development Director, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)

David Mercer, Network, Technology and Operations Manager, Southern California Gas Company Advanced Meter

The conference is sponsored by Wells Fargo, Montage Insurance Solutions, LADWP, SoCalGas, Kaiser Permanente, Mission Valley Bank, California Earthquake Authority, Daily News, San Fernando Valley Business Journal and The San Fernando Valley Sun.

Exhibitors include Boy Scouts of America, SOS Survival Products, CMTC, Mike’s Roofing and Building, CalCAP Seismic Safety Loan Program, San Fernando Valley Employer Advisory Council and Bank of America.

Tickets are $50 and include all day access to exhibitors, presentations, and breakfast and lunch keynote speaker sessions. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available. To register or for more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/ShiftHappens2019or call 818-379-7000.

This article originally appeared Los Angeles Sentinel.