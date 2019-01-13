Annual Black Memorabilia Show Coming to Montgomery County

By WI Web Staff

The annual National Black Memorabilia, Fine Art & Craft Show will be held April 6-7 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Md.

The indoor educational event showcases 400 years of African-American history and culture aligned with enslaved Africans who first arrived in 1619 in the country. The two-day show will include a variety of vendors, educational exhibits, seminars, book signings and celebrity autograph sessions.

Items for sale include slavery artifacts, historical documents, black dolls, books, autographs, stamps, coins, toys, kitchen collectibles, advertisements, paintings, prints, magazines, jewelry, textiles, political and civil rights memorabilia, sports and entertainment memorabilia and much more. There will also be a seminar, “The Importance of Collecting Black Memorabilia,” hosted by Jeannette Carson, co-founder of the first Black Memorabilia Show in 1984.

Authors participating in book signings include Jeannette Carson, Askia Muhammad, Col. Charles McGee and A. Peter Bailey. Celebrity appearances will be made by actress Daphne Maxwell Reid of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fame and basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones.

General admission is $7, and students are admitted free. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

For more information, call 301-649-1915, email ljohnsonshows@aol.com, or go www.johnsonshows.com or www.facebook.com/Blackmemorabiliashow.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer.