fbpx
Connect with us

Entertainment Television The Burton Wire

Ambitions: Will Packer Celebrates New ‘OWN’ TV Show in ATL
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured Louisiana Music New Journal and Guide News NNPA Newswire

369th Experience Band Ties HBCU Musicians to WWI Black History

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Books Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Government Media National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

Social Justice warrior Alice Marie Johnson is dancing free

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Exceptional Director, B. Monet, Rides into History with Cadillac

Charleston Chronicle Entertainment Press Room

PRESS ROOM: LGBTLOL; A Night of Comedy at the Charleston Music Hall

Art Entertainment Houston Forward Times

Dave Chappelle Making His Broadway Debut This Summer

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Entertainment Featured Film Lauren Victoria Burke Movies National News NNPA Newswire

Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” Wins Mass Attention for Focus on Falsely Accused Central Park Five

Entertainment Television The Burton Wire

WORLD Channel: Stories From the Stage Premieres June 24

Entertainment Michigan Chronicle Music

Shimmer On The River Returns

Entertainment Los Angeles Sentinel Television

Jasmin Brown Is Funny Enough For Kevin Hart! Hosts ‘Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud’ On Bounce TV

Entertainment

Ambitions: Will Packer Celebrates New ‘OWN’ TV Show in ATL

THE BURTON WIRE — Last night, OWN celebrated the premiere of its new drama series “Ambitions,” from Will Packer Productions, at an Atlanta screening and party at The Gathering Spot. Robin Givens, Essence Atkins, Brian White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page and Mara Hall represented the cast at the illustrious affair.  OWN president Tina Perry, executive producer Will Packer, show creator Jamey Giddens, executive producer Sheila Ducksworth, line producer Dianne Ashford and Will Packer Media president Alix Baudin were also in attendance.

Published

12 hours ago

on

Cast of 'Ambitions' (Photo by: Chris Mitchell)

By The Burton Wire

Last night, OWN celebrated the premiere of its new drama series “Ambitions,” from Will Packer Productions, at an Atlanta screening and party at The Gathering Spot. Robin Givens, Essence Atkins, Brian White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page and Mara Hall represented the cast at the illustrious affair.  OWN president Tina Perry, executive producer Will Packer, show creator Jamey Giddens, executive producer Sheila Ducksworth, line producer Dianne Ashford and Will Packer Media president Alix Baudin were also in attendance.

Click to view slideshow.

VIPs came out to support the new show including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed; “Greenleaf” actress Merle Dandridge; “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam; singer/tv personality Tameka “Tiny” Harris; xoNecole founder Necole Kane; actress Terri J. Vaughn; “Married to Medicine” stars Drs. Scott & Contessa Metcalfe; “If Loving You is Wrong” actor Joel Rush; “Empire” actor Morocco Omari and many more.

#Ambitions premieres TONIGHT at 10/9c on OWN – http://www.oprah.com/app/ambitions.html

Read The Burton Wire’s interview with Robin Givens about ‘Ambitions,’ here.

Follow The Burton Wire on Instagram or Twitter @TheBurtonWire.

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: