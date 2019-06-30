Ambitions: Will Packer Celebrates New ‘OWN’ TV Show in ATL

By The Burton Wire

Last night, OWN celebrated the premiere of its new drama series “Ambitions,” from Will Packer Productions, at an Atlanta screening and party at The Gathering Spot. Robin Givens, Essence Atkins, Brian White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page and Mara Hall represented the cast at the illustrious affair. OWN president Tina Perry, executive producer Will Packer, show creator Jamey Giddens, executive producer Sheila Ducksworth, line producer Dianne Ashford and Will Packer Media president Alix Baudin were also in attendance.

VIPs came out to support the new show including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed; “Greenleaf” actress Merle Dandridge; “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam; singer/tv personality Tameka “Tiny” Harris; xoNecole founder Necole Kane; actress Terri J. Vaughn; “Married to Medicine” stars Drs. Scott & Contessa Metcalfe; “If Loving You is Wrong” actor Joel Rush; “Empire” actor Morocco Omari and many more.

#Ambitions premieres TONIGHT at 10/9c on OWN – http://www.oprah.com/app/ambitions.html

Read The Burton Wire’s interview with Robin Givens about ‘Ambitions,’ here.

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.