Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presents American Baptist College with 1st installment of $100,000 endowment

By Pride Newsdesk

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) in partnership with the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF) has pledged an endowment in the amount of $100,000 to American Baptist College, Nashville, Tenn., as a part of the organization’s AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund.

On February 28, American Baptist College’s president, Dr. Forrest E. Harris, Sr., joins 31 other presidents of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at the Alpha Kappa Alpha International Headquarters in Chicago to accept the first installment of the institution’s award.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has implemented the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund with the goal of investing in the future of our young people and the sustainability of our treasured HBCUs,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority International President Dr. Glenda Glover. “Our organization has pledged to donate a total of $10 million towards the endowment, and we are honored to provide American Baptist College the first $50,000 during our February event as we celebrate Black History Month and the legacies of all HBCUs.”

Like other HBCUs, American Baptist College is committed to increasing its endowment despite the struggle this entails.

“Endowment funds significantly impact our ability to attract capable students, particularly in households where college affordability is an issue, and in providing disadvantaged students with critical academic support or student success programs,” President Harris said.

The historic event will gather presidents from HBCUs from across the nation and feature remarks from Dr. Glover as well as a tour of the iconic and recently renovated Ivy Center International Headquarters in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

“We are encouraged by the generosity of the AKA and this tangible demonstration of their commitment to higher education and the tradition of HBCUs,” said President Harris. “I look forward to personally visiting their Chicago headquarters to accept this meaningful endowment gift.”

American Baptist College (ABC) is a private HBCU with a global mission built upon the foundational belief that access to higher education improves the life circumstances for diverse students. Since its founding 95 years ago, ABC has remained staunchly dedicated to the abiding commitment to provide access to undergraduate liberal arts education and affordability for first-generation students and others who come to the college despite economic and academic challenges.

“Students leave this campus and go on to achieve success in making a lasting, positive difference in our world,” Harris said, “and this investment in our work by the AKA-HBCU endowment expands that triumph.”

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride.

