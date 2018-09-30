Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Invites You To The Golden Anniversary Of Membership Celebration

Attorney Patricia Russell McCloud
Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. cordially invites you to the Golden Anniversary of membership celebration. to be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Jonesville Baptist Church located at 5201 Montgomery Street in Savannah.

The honorees are; The Honorable Carolyn H. Bell, Mrs. Emma J. Conyers, Dr. Rebecca R. Cooper and Pastor Lolita L. Hickman

Guest speaker will be Attorney Patricia Russell McCloud. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Willie and Janiel Russell, she is the youngest of three daughters, Russell-McCloud delivered her first major speech at the age of eight, before the convention of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church convention in Los Angeles. In 1964, Russell-McCloud graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and went on to receive her B.A. degree in history in 1968 from Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky. In 1970, she enrolled at the Howard University School of Law and received her J.D. degree in 1973. Over the past 27 years, Russell-McCloud has become one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the nation.

Russell-McCloud has received numerous honors, including the keys to more than 300 cities.

In lieu of gifts, we are requesting that donations (check or money order) be made payable to one of the following non-profits:

  • Greenbriar Children’s Center
  • West Broad Street YMCA

This article originally appeared in the Savannah Tribune 

