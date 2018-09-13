Alpha Kappa Alpha Raising $10 Million for HBCUs

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is proving that the service organization is a true advocate of our nation’s historically black universities and colleges (HBCUs). International President Dr. Glenda Glover has announced that the sorority will raise $1 million for the institutions on Monday, September 17th.

Designated by the sorority as HBCU Community Impact Day, the bold 24-hour campaign will encourage sorority members along with HBCU stakeholders to make contributions. Dr. Glover is asking HBCU alumni, other fraternity and sorority organizations, HBCU friends and corporate supporters to partner with us in this historic effort by making contributions.

“HBCUs are deeply woven into the fabric of our country and thy need our help,” said Dr. Glenda Glover, international president of AKA and president of Tennessee State University, one of the nation’s prominent HBCUs.

“On September 17, our commitment to service will focus entirely on historically black colleges and universities by raising funds to provide the financial support these institutions need to ensure their sustainability.”

The donated funds will be earmarked for the HBCU Endowment Fund in the AKA Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF). Contributions can be made online at donate.akaeaf.org, or mailed to AKA – EAF, 5656 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637. Checks should be mailed by September 17, with HBCU Impact Day in the memo section.

This is the first of several fundraising campaigns AKA will spearhead to assist HBCUs in line with the sorority’s program target, HBCU forLife: A Call to Action. Dr. Glover has pledged to lead the sorority in raising $10 million to support HBCUs over the next four years.

Last month, the sorority’s leadership made donations totaling over $105,000 that were collected in the span of one hour during the first leadership meeting under Glover’s administration. President Glover took the helm of AKA in July 2018. One of the major highlights of her installation was a $50,000 personal contribution she presented for her newly established HBCU initiative. Since her initial donation, AKA members have donated approximately $130,000 to its Educational Advancement Foundation for the HBCU Endowment Fund.

Please call 800-653-6528 or visit aka1908.comfor more information regarding HBCU Impact Day.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in more than 1000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East. Led by International President, Dr. Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African-American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, visit www.aka1908.com