All about Amendment 4

One in 10 Floridians can’t vote because Florida is one of only four states where people with a previous felony conviction are permanently barred from voting.

If you’re interested in helping to restore the voting rights for 1.4 million citizens, attend an informational session to learn more about how Amendment 4 can change that. Thursday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Space Called Tribe, 937 NW 3rd Ave, Miami.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.