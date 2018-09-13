AKA Hosts “National HBCU Week” Seminar

By The Savannah Tribune

When is a good time to prepare for college? If you are in grades 8 -12, NOW is the time for you and your parents/guardians to begin to prepare for college admission.

On Saturday, September 15, 2018, 10:30 – 12:30 p.m., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Sigma Omega chapter will host an interactive session for parents/ guardians, students and the community highlighting Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU’s) through information from the documentary, “Tell Them We Are Rising” and lead discussions and provide critical information about Federal Student Aid, scholarships, and college admission. This event will be held at the Southwest Public Library Auditorium, 14087 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419. “

This event is free and open to the public.

