Airport opens exhibit honoring Grammy Awards

By Wave Staff Report

LOS ANGELES — What do U2, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen all have in common? They all have Grammy Awards. And now Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) does, too – at least through the end of the year.

Los Angeles World Airports welcomed guests to LAX Feb. 5 during a special Grammy Week celebration to highlight a new exhibit showcasing the evolution of the Grammy Award through the years, complete with cases displaying five statues from the collection at the Grammy Museum.

The exhibit can be found in LAX’s Terminal 2 under the stairwell access to airline lounges. LAX is the first airport to host an exhibit in partnership with the Grammy Museum.

“The Grammys are part of the fabric of L.A.’s entertainment culture,” said Deborah Flint, chief executive officer for Los Angeles World Airports. “Our partnership with the Grammy Museum provides our guests arriving at LAX with a taste of this special event that they can’t experience anywhere else.

“LAX is the only airport in the world to host an official Grammy exhibit, and we are excited to share this unique installation as a warm welcome to Los Angeles throughout the year.”

“We’re thrilled to have a presence at LAX to help welcome visitors as they arrive in L.A.,” said Michael Sticka, executive director of the Grammy Museum. “We wanted to create the perfect entrance into the music capital of the world.”

Airport guests were surprised with official Grammy merchandise and had the chance to take commemorative photos with a Grammy-branded backdrop as a capella singers performed covers of Grammy-nominated songs.

The celebration continued in the baggage claim area in Terminal 2 with a giant Grammy Award on display and additional items being handed out, courtesy of the Grammy Museum and in anticipation of the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards being held Feb. 10 at Staples Center.

The Grammy Museum installation will be on display in Terminal 2 of LAX through the end of the year.

This article originally appeared in the Wave Newspapers

