AFRO Recognizes Historical Influence of Black Press

February 15, 2019 AFRO Staff Afro, Black History, Black Voice News, Media 0
Employees working in an office at the headquarters of the Afro American Newspapers in Baltimore, Maryland, 1975. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers)
Employees working in an office at the headquarters of the Afro American Newspapers in Baltimore, Maryland, 1975. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers)

By Tiffany Ginyard

In honor of Black History Month, the AFRO will take a look at the role of the Black Press in America–past and present. Since the founding of Freedmen’s Journal in 1827, in the context of growing the abolitionist movement, the Black Press has been instrumental in the upward mobility of African Americans.

The Black Press has and continues to be an institution that not only captures the culture, history and heritage of a powerfully resilient people, but also captures the character of a country slow to recognize our humanity.

Our special coverage recognizes the courageous, professionalism, and Black journalists and news organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the narrative of African Diaspora here in America.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Advertisements

Related Articles

Business

Black Publishers Push for Report on Federal Ad Spending

July 24, 2017 NNPAFreddie Business, Featured, Politics 1

By Stacy M. Brown (NNPA Newswire Contributor) The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is set to begin work on a report detailing advertising spending by federal agencies—particularly as it pertains to Black and Latino media companies. “After several senators joined our request, including Senate Democratic Leader Read More

Advertisements
"Freedom's Journal" mural outside the offices of NNPA member publisher, the Dallas Weekly, a newspaper that reports on events in the African-American community in Dallas, Texas. (Source: Pinterest)
#NNPA BlackPress

Black History Month: Two Centuries of Black History and the Black Press

January 20, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Business, Chicago Crusader, Commentary, Community, Dallas Weekly, Featured, Media, National, NNPA History, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown, The Philadelphia Tribune 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The Black Press is an aspect of the fabric of the Black existence in America that is not getting enough attention or support from the community,” Kisha A. Brown, the founder and CEO of Justis Connection, told NNPA Newswire. […read more]

Advertisements
Op-Ed

Republicans Have Learned a Lesson

April 1, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Republicans Have Learned a Lesson

By Raynard Jackson NNPA Columnist   Several of my readers of have questioned why I am writing positive articles about my Republican Party.  The simple answer is that they deserve it.  In the past, I have been very critical of my party because they have Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.