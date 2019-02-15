AFRO Recognizes Historical Influence of Black Press

By Tiffany Ginyard

In honor of Black History Month, the AFRO will take a look at the role of the Black Press in America–past and present. Since the founding of Freedmen’s Journal in 1827, in the context of growing the abolitionist movement, the Black Press has been instrumental in the upward mobility of African Americans.

The Black Press has and continues to be an institution that not only captures the culture, history and heritage of a powerfully resilient people, but also captures the character of a country slow to recognize our humanity.

Our special coverage recognizes the courageous, professionalism, and Black journalists and news organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the narrative of African Diaspora here in America.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

