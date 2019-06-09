fbpx
Connect with us

Afro Crime Travel

African-American Couple Found Dead in Dominican Republic Hotel
Advertisement

Afro Business Food

Lidl Grocery Comes to Ward 7

Afro Family Lifestyle

Black Mothers Gather Strength From Momference

Afro

Second Black-Owned Store Opens at National Harbor

Afro Politics Transportation

Traffic Fatalities Throughout County

Afro Education

Goldson Proposes Step Pay Increases For PGPCS Staffers

Afro Fashion Television

RHOA Star Opens Boutique at National Harbor

Afro Black History Religion

Wilton D. Gregory Installed as Archbishop of D.C.

Afro Community Food

Food Focused Program Narrows Gap

Afro Art Business

Mighty Mighty Art Installation is Centerpiece of Barbershop Project at THEARC

Afro

African-American Couple Found Dead in Dominican Republic Hotel

THE AFRO — A Black couple from Maryland was found dead in their resort room in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. State Department has announced. Cynthia Day, 49, and Nathaniel Holmes, 63, were due to leave Bahía Príncipe Playa Nueva Romana on May 25. When they didn’t check out, a hotel employee went to their rooms and found them dead,  reportedly with “no signs of violence.” A bottle of heart medication was found nearby.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Dominican Republic (Photo by afro.com)

By Afro Staff

A Black couple from Maryland was found dead in their resort room in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. State Department has announced.

Cynthia Day, 49, and Nathaniel Holmes, 63, were due to leave Bahía Príncipe Playa Nueva Romana on May 25. When they didn’t check out, a hotel employee went to their rooms and found them dead,  reportedly with “no signs of violence.” A bottle of heart medication was found nearby.

Local newspaper Diario Libre <https://www.diariolibre.com/actualidad/sucesos/uno-de-los-estadounidenses-hallados-muertos-en-hotel-de-la-romana-notifico-que-se-sentia-mal-de-salud-BL12917071> reported that Holmes had called down to the front desk the same morning, saying he felt ill. However, the couple reportedly declined treatment.

Friends and family of the engaged couple said they were enjoying their vacation and looking forward to their future as a married couple. Facebook posts by Holmes suggest the same. Several photos depict Day and Holmes kissing, hugging, interacting with local wildlife and the like. Holmes even said in one post, “Can somebody please loan me $250,000 bcuz I don’t want to come home!!!!!”

The couple’s demise come months after another African-American couple died under questionable circumstances in the tourist spot and after another American vacationer claimed she was attacked by a hotel employee.

In April the State Department even issued an advisory <https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/dominican-republic-travel-advisory.html> urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” when traveling to the country “due to crime.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: