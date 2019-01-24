Affordability – AutoNetwork Reports #210

Be honest with yourself when evaluating needs vs wants in your next car purchase. Hear what the auto influencers thanks.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly Thursday 3:00 pm ET – 3:30pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the weeks latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

_______________________________________________________________

#209 This weeks topics : In The News: Affordability; Volvo Recalls; Jaguar Land Rover; Lincoln Continental and much more.

______________________________________________________________

AutoNetwork Merchandise

https://teespring.com/stores/autonetwork-merchandise

_______________________________________________________________

Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on AutoNetwork.com, and YouTube. On-demand replays on BlackPressUSA.com, Facebook and YouTube.

Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Greg – 2019 Hyundai Tucson

Frank – 2019 Lexus LS 500 AWD

Chris – 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T

Dave – 2019 Lexus UX 200

___________________________________________________________

Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com

__________________________________________________________

First Thoughts:

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD LTZ

6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine

10 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Cajun Red Tintcoat

Interior Color: Jet Black

16 MPG City, 20 MPG Highway, 17 MPG Combined

MSRP: $57,280.00

__________________________________________________________________

African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:

http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org

_____________________________________________________

Follow AutoNetwork and subscribe to our channel now and get invite to AutoNetwork Reports Live Show.

____________________________________________________________

Show Panelists:

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

AutoNetwork Reports

#autos

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Advertisements