Affordability – AutoNetwork Reports #210
Be honest with yourself when evaluating needs vs wants in your next car purchase. Hear what the auto influencers thanks.
#209 This weeks topics : In The News: Affordability; Volvo Recalls; Jaguar Land Rover; Lincoln Continental and much more.
What Are We Driving This Week?
Greg – 2019 Hyundai Tucson
Frank – 2019 Lexus LS 500 AWD
Chris – 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T
Dave – 2019 Lexus UX 200
First Thoughts:
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD LTZ
6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine
10 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Cajun Red Tintcoat
Interior Color: Jet Black
16 MPG City, 20 MPG Highway, 17 MPG Combined
MSRP: $57,280.00
Show Panelists:
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
AutoNetwork Reports
