Affordability – AutoNetwork Reports #210

January 24, 2019 Roosevelt Gist AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA, car review, Cars, Lifestyle, Media, Technology, Transportation, Video 0
AutoNetworkThu, January 24, 2019 7:26pm

Affordability – AutoNetwork Reports #210
Be honest with yourself when evaluating needs vs wants in your next car purchase. Hear what the auto influencers thanks.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly Thursday 3:00 pm ET – 3:30pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the weeks latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
_______________________________________________________________
#209 This weeks topics : In The News: Affordability; Volvo Recalls; Jaguar Land Rover; Lincoln Continental and much more.
______________________________________________________________
AutoNetwork Merchandise
https://teespring.com/stores/autonetwork-merchandise
_______________________________________________________________
Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on AutoNetwork.com, and YouTube. On-demand replays on BlackPressUSA.com, Facebook and YouTube.

Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

What Are We Driving This Week?
Greg – 2019 Hyundai Tucson
Frank – 2019 Lexus LS 500 AWD
Chris – 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T
Dave – 2019 Lexus UX 200
___________________________________________________________
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
__________________________________________________________
First Thoughts:
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD LTZ
6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine
10 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Cajun Red Tintcoat
Interior Color: Jet Black
16 MPG City, 20 MPG Highway, 17 MPG Combined
MSRP: $57,280.00
__________________________________________________________________
African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:
http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org
_____________________________________________________
Follow AutoNetwork and subscribe to our channel now and get invite to AutoNetwork Reports Live Show.
____________________________________________________________
Show Panelists:
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com

AutoNetwork Reports
#autos
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports

Advertisements
About Roosevelt Gist 4674 Articles

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.