ABC 7 Chicago Presents a Special Edition of ‘Heart & Soul’

By The Chicago Defender By The Chicago Defender

ABC 7’s “Heart & Soul,” a news series that taps into Chicago’s vibrant African-American community, celebrates African American Music Appreciation Month and the Chicago Gospel Festival. Heart & Soul, hosted by Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders with Terrell Brown emceeing the gospel concert, will air on Sunday, June 23 at 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m.

“Heart & Soul”is the winner of multiple Chicago Emmy Awards and an Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Best Public Affairs Program Award.

This special edition captures an incredible night of gospel music at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. Soul-stirring performances by Maranda Curtis, who will be singing “Nobody like You Lord,” and Anthony Brown, who will sing “Blessings on Blessings,” are spotlighted.

The special also profiles those who have made a name elevating the genre.

Cheryl Burton sits down with gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, who has won 14 Grammy Awards and whose credits include gospel musician, songwriter, choir director and is also known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs.

We also hear from Chicago gospel legend Reverend Clay Evans. Evans is a gospel singer and founder of the influential Chicago’s Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, which is famous for its rousing Sunday gospel services. Acclaimed singer, songwriter producer and gospel musician Pastor Charles Jenkins, who recently announced his retirement from Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, will also share his story and love of gospel music.

The fascinating history of gospel music will be explored, including tracing gospel’s roots right here in Chicago.

Heart & Soul also takes a look at the historic Pilgrim Baptist Church that was almost completely destroyed in a fire and reveals plans for the National Gospel Museum coming to Chicago.

Heart & Soul is featured on-demand at abc7chicago.com and is produced by Justyna Syska.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Defender.