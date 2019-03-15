5 of the Top Black-Owned Coffee Shops Across the U.S.

By The Jacksonville Free Press

Are you tired of drinking the same over-priced coffee again and again? Then you should consider giving one of these black-owned coffee shops a try. It’s said that variety is the spice of life. If this is true, it’s probably time to put down your favorite coffee and try something new. Start by paying a visit to one of these top black-owned coffee shops.

Coffy Café

Washington, D.C.

Coffy Café is a retro-style coffee shop, reminiscent of the 1960s. Ambiance is just as important as crafting the perfect coffee—and Coffy Café knows it. The delicious brews and the location’s relaxed environment, vibrant pink walls, and intimate balcony seating all reflect this mindset. They also feature a huge selection of crepes, soups, paninis, smoothies, and teas.

Red Bay Coffee

Oakland, California

Founded in 2014, Red Bay Coffee has quickly become a local sensation. Customers appreciate the shop’s Instagram-worthy organic coffees in addition to its dedication to inclusion, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment.

Sip & Savor

Chicago, Illinois

Sip & Savor is a cozy coffee shop with multiple locations in the southside of Chicago, including Bronzeville, Hyde Park, and Rosenwald. Easily recognized by their bright pink and green-colored walls, the shop is dedicated to serving delicious certified fair-trade coffee from all around the world.

Backatown Coffee Parlour

New Orleans, Louisiana

Backatown Coffee Parlor has helped revitalize Basin Street as a popular tourist destination. This locally owned coffee boutique serves premium coffee and espresso drinks in a jazz-inspired setting.

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

In addition to serving delicious coffee, Amalgam Comics & Cofeehouse is the first comic book store on the East Coast that’s owned by a black woman. It specializes in comics, games, figurines, magazines, baked goods, and—of course—coffee. The shop is a local favorite due to its unique environment and dedication to representation and inclusion.

We hope that you find your new go-to coffee spot thanks to our list of the top black-owned coffee shops across the U.S.

This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.

Advertisements