49ers Fans Call for Kaepernick after Jimmy G Suffers Season-Ending Injury

By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor

The San Francisco 49ers sure do miss having former quarterback Colin Kaepernick around…at least, according to several of the team’s fans, that is.

San Fran’s star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a $137 million deal this offseason, will miss the remainder of the 2018 NFL season after tearing his ACL during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And it didn’t take long for the 49er faithful to reach out to the team to express their interest in signing Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the league since 2016, when he sparked a movement of NFL players kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and racism in the U.S.

“Hey @49ers don’t be stupid we need another QB now and @Kaepernick7 is ready!,” famous actor and 49ers fan Pej Vahdat tweeted. “So if Jimmy G is out, can @Kaepernick7 get signed? @49ers @NinersNation,” tweeted another San Francisco fan, Monti Rossetti, who works as a cameraman for NBC Sports.

Their cries for help were just a few amongst thousands of people who tweeted directly to the 49ers organization, pleading for Kaepernick to be brought back to the team he once led to the Super Bowl in 2013.

Kaepernick is currently suing the NFL for what his lawyers call collusion amongst the league’s owners to keep him from being signed because of his choice of protest, so it may be a slim chance to none that the 49ers will pick him up to fill Garoppolo’s void.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that there has been no discussion with his front office about bringing back Kaepernick, explaining how he believes Kaepernick doesn’t fit the style of offense his team utilizes. Shanahan said the team will try out other veteran free agent quarterbacks, including Tom Savage, a four-year vet with a dismal career 2-7 win/loss record.

Fans weren’t thrilled to hear Savage would get a tryout over the much more accomplished Kaepernick. Popular radio commentator Peter Rosenberg posted a poll on Twitter, asking fans if they want the 49ers to bring back Kaepernick or sign Savage. So far, there’s been more than 1400 votes with 77 percent of voters in favor of Kaep.

This article originally appeared in the Afro.