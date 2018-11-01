3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court for pre-trial hearing

November 1, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, Crime 0
Chicago police Officer Thomas Gaffney, left, ex-Officer Joseph Walsh and former Detective David March sit during a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building on Tuesday. In front are their attorneys William Fahy (left) and Thomas Breen. | Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Pool
Chicago police Officer Thomas Gaffney, left, ex-Officer Joseph Walsh and former Detective David March sit during a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building on Tuesday. In front are their attorneys William Fahy (left) and Thomas Breen.

By Diane Pathieu and Leah Hope

Three current and former Chicago police officers accused of covering up details of the Laquan McDonald shooting appeared Tuesday, October 30 in Cook County court for a pre-trial hearing.

David March, Joseph Walsh, and Thomas Gaffney are accused of coordinating their stories and making false police reports after the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. Prosecutors said the officers claimed in their reports that McDonald had assaulted Officer Jason Van Dyke, dashcam video evidence proved otherwise.

Van Dyke shot the teenager 16 times as he was walking away from officers. The officer was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

The officers are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Officer Gaffney is suspended without pay. He was charged and suspended for allegedly signing off on reports about McDonald’s shooting.

Detective March, who was the lead investigator, and Officer Walsh, Van Dyke’s partner the night of the shooting, are now retired.

Like the Van Dyke trial, the judge is allowing cameras inside the court for this case.

A bench trial is set for November 26.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

Related Articles

Politics

Stunning Task Force Report Hammers Chicago Police for Systematic Bias

April 14, 2016 NNPAFreddie Politics 0

By Lauren Victoria Burke (NNPA News Wire Contributor) A police accountability task force set up by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to analyze the Chicago Police Department has released a blunt and damning assessment of the department’s dealing with African Americans. The report, entitled “Recommendations for Read More

Black History

The Night “Yes, We Can!” Became “Yes, We Did!”

January 18, 2017 NNPAFreddie Black History, National 0

By Patrick Forrest (Chicago Crusader/NNPA Member) When President nominee Barack Obama won the election back in November 2008, the day was filled with hope as thousands of people from all walks of life clamored and screamed, “Yes we can, yes we can!” Obama had taken Read More

Entertainment

Spike Lee Accused of ‘Stigmatizing’ Chicago as ‘Chiraq’

April 11, 2015 Reporter II Entertainment 0

Fran Spielman, THE CHICAGO SUN-TIMES     (The Chicago Sun-Times)—Director Spike Lee was accused Friday of “stigmatizing” Chicago and “insulting” its residents by choosing the name “Chiraq” for his upcoming Chicago-based movie on violence and education. “It’s very offensive and, hopefully, he rethinks his position. Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.