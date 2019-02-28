2020 Toyota Corolla and Hybrid Media Drive Simulated Driver’s License Test

February 28, 2019 Roosevelt Gist AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA, car review, Cars, Lifestyle, Media, Transportation, Video 0
AutoNetworkThu, February 28, 2019 1:48am

2020 Toyota Corolla and Hybrid Media Drive Simulated Driver’s License Road Test.

Toyota introduced the 2020 Corolla and first Corolla Hybrid to invited journalists in Savannah, GA. 02.19-20.2019. Simulated Driver’s License Road Test Randi Payton in Corolla XSE.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Advertisements
About Roosevelt Gist 4832 Articles

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.