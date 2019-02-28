2020 Toyota Corolla and Hybrid Media Drive Marketing

February 28, 2019
AutoNetworkThu, February 28, 2019 1:48am

2020 Toyota Corolla and Hybrid Media Drive Marketing

Toyota introduced the 2020 Corolla and first Corolla Hybrid to invited journalists in Savannah, GA. 02.19-20.2019. Ed Laukes, VP, discussed multicultural markets, safety, pricing and much more. 360 Video.

Just click on the icon in upper left corner of video player to move around the video. Interior 360 Video. If you didn’t make it to press days watch the press conferences here at AutoNetwork.com.

