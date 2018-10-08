2019 Volvo S60 & V60 Media Drive On The Road V60

October 8, 2018 BlackPressUSA AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA, Lifestyle, Media, Video 0
AutoNetworkMon, October 8, 2018 7:00pm

2019 Volvo S60 & V60 Media Drive On The Road V60.
2019 Volvo S60 & V60 Media Drive. Held in Santa Monica, CA 10.15-16.2018

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.