2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition SE Best Detailed Walkaround

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition SE

2.0L TSI

174 HP @ 184 lb-ft Torque

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

26 MPG City, 33 MPG Highway

Exterior Color: Safari Uni

Interior Color: Cornsilk Beige & Titan Black

MSRP: $23,045.00

Pros:

* Iconic Design

* Fuel Economy

* Panoramic Sunroof

* Comfortable Ride

* Easy To Read Gauges

Cons:

* Extreme Glare Front Window and Driver Side Window

* Small Entertainment Screen

* Final Production Model

