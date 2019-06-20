2019 Toyota Avalon Touring and Hybrid

3.5L V6 Dual Injection Engine

301HP @ 267lb-ft Torque

8 Speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: White

Interior Color: Black Leather

22 MPG City, 31 MPG Highway, 25 MPG Combined

MSRP: Not Available

Pros

* Luxury Interior

* Multiple Driving Modes

* Soft Ride and Precise Steering

Cons

* Small Nav Screen

