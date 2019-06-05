2019 Summer in Downtown Detroit Parks Include Tamia, Live Jazz and More!

By AJ Williams

The Free Summer Concerts presented by the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), in cooperation with the City of Detroit kicks off this month and will all include opening acts. Visitors can shop under the stars at the weekly Night Market, grab a bite to eat from food trucks, enjoy a drink from several cash bars and stop into Lumen Detroit for a wide selection of craft beers.

Six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Tamia will take the stage at Beacon Park on July 20. The show will mark Beacon Park’s second anniversary and the NAACP’s 110th National Convention. Also, tonight there will be a special light and video show curated by Mindfield that is projected on the Grand Army of the Republic building across from the Beacon Park.

Celebrate Motown’s 60th anniversary and close out Beacon Park’s Free Summer Concert series with Thomas McClary’s Commodores Experience on August 17. McClary and The Commodores have toured with The Jackson Five, Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Marley. McClary, the originator of the band, and, with Lionel Richie, wrote the majority of all the songs recorded by The Commodores, selling more than 120 million albums worldwide.

CLICK HERE for a full list of free daily, weekly and monthly summer events across all Downtown Detroit Parks or visit www.downtowndetroitparks.com for more information. Locations include Beacon Park, Campus Martius Park, Cadillac Square, Capitol Park, and Grand Circus Park.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.