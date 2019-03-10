2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Quad Cab 4X2 Quick Look.
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Quad Cab 4X2
5.7L V8 HEMI eTorque Engine
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Delmonico Red Pearl
Interior Color: Mountain Brown/Light Frost Beige
17 MPG City, 23 MPG Highway, 19 MPG Combined
MSRP: $54,480.00
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Be the first to comment